MARIANNA FUGATE CALLAWAY, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, September 12, 2021, at her residence. She was born September 16, 1936, in Milton, W.Va., a daughter of the late Clarence and Velma Browning Fugate. She was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church. She was also preceded in death by her husband Carl M. Callaway; three brothers, Jim, Bob and Todd Fugate; and a sister-in-law, Mary Clark. Survivors include a son, Todd Matthew Callaway of Galax, Va.; a daughter and son-in-law, Susanne and David Ferguson of Huntington; two granddaughters, Erin Elizabeth (Steven) Asher of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Hannah Christine (Matthew) DeWitt of Philadelphia, Pa.; two sisters-in-law, Ruth Kellie of Stuart’s Draft, Va., and Jane Smith of Huntington; two brothers-in-law, John Hess of Barboursville, W.Va., and Joe Hess of Huntington, W.Va.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Flowers are appreciated or donations may be made to Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation for Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, WV 25701 www.hoopschildrens.org or to the Marshall University Foundation, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703. There will be a private family service. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

