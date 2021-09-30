MARILYN LOUISE FLOYD, 86, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, in Paramount Sr. Living Ona, W.Va. She was born October 19, 1934, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Everett and Mayme Carter Floyd. One sister, Pauline Edmonds, one brother, Chester Floyd, one sister-in-law, Sue Ash, and a special niece, Christine Massey, also preceded her in death. She taught school for 47 years with some of those years at Cox’s Landing Elementary School. She attended Oak Hill UBI Church in Lesage and was an Avon rep for at least 50 years. She also had a booth at the Milton Flea Market since 1989. Survivors include three nephews, Tim Floyd of Lesage, Seth Floyd (Pam) of Barboursville, David Floyd (Joni) of Lesage; three great-nieces, Hannah Floyd, Carrie Straley and Madison Floyd; one great-nephew, Ben Floyd. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Jamie Jefferson officiating. Burial will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
