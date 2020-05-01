MARJORIE ELEANOR SPURLOCK, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. As she requested, a graveside funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Greenbottom Memorial Park, and will be officiated by her son, Rev. Jonathan Spurlock. Burial will follow. Marjorie was born August 8, 1934, in Greenbottom, W.Va., a daughter of the late Willard E. and Lillian M. Crawford Brumfield. She was a member of the Fairland Southern Baptist Church and formerly of Greenbottom Missionary Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and Willard R. “Doc” Brumfield. Survivors include two daughters, Jeana Spurlock Fowler of Proctorville and Jill Spurlock (Gene) Walters of New Boston, Ohio; one son, Jonathan (Sue) Spurlock of Holts Summit, Mo.; two sisters, Barbara Knight and Beverly Sue Brumfield, both of Lesage, W.Va.; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and the lives of family, friends and acquaintances she touched. She loved watching Christian broadcasting that spread God’s word, and she had a special love for the Jewish people. She was the founder of the singing group, The Representatives, which touched lives through their music. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Daystar Christian Broadcasting, P.O. Box 610546, Dallas, TX 75261, or to the charity of one’s choice. Please honor social distancing at the cemetery. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. Friday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
