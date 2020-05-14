Essential reporting in volatile times.

MARK ALAN THEVENIN, 51, of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday, May 11, 2020, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Rev. David Bess officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. Mark was born October 8, 1968, in South Charleston, W.Va., a son of Carol Mills (Steve) Maynard of Prichard, W.Va., and the late Wendell Clyde Thevenin. He was a carpenter by trade and a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Additional survivors include the mother of his youngest son, Georgetta Ramsey Thevenin of Huntington; two sons, Christopher Alan (Sarah) Thevenin of Concord, N.C., and Hunter Ryan Thevenin of Huntington; one precious granddaughter, Peyton Grace Thevenin; and one brother, Mike (Shelli) Thevenin of Harrisburg, N.C. Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will conduct military graveside rites. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

