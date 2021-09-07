MARK ALLEN BLAKE, 51, husband of Frances (Jordan) Blake, passed away after a short illness on Friday, September 3, 2021. Mark is the daddy of Arianna (Dillon) Sabolsky of Bruceton Mills, W.Va., and Allison Blake. He is the Poppy of Raylan, Deacon and Denver Sabolsky. Mark is the son of Lowell Blake of Glenwood, W.Va., and the late Sheila Blake; and a brother to Brian Blake of Huntington. Mark is also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and too many friends to mention. To quote his friend, “Mark was an exceptional man. He had an honest and sometimes extremely unique way of looking at a situation. He always wanted to be part of the solution, not the problem.” His girls and his grandsons were his world, and he will always be loved and missed. Graveside services will be conducted 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Mount Zion Cemetery, Ashton, W.Va. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

