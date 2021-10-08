MARK BRIAN “CHAPPIE” CHAPMAN, 52, of Milton, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, at his residence. He was born October 3, 1969, in Huntington, a son of Connie Mae Chapman of Milton and the late William L. “Bill” Chapman. He was also preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harold and Delores Chapman; maternal grandparents, Elmer M. Chapman Jr. and Mildred Chapman Hall; an aunt, Anita Estep; and an uncle and aunt, Pat and Cookie Chapman. He was a machinist by trade, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding four-wheelers. He was an excellent golfer and carpenter. In addition to his mother, Connie, survivors include his two brothers, Bill Chapman of Glenwood and Todd M. Chapman (Robert Bailey) of Huntington; a niece and her husband, Amanda Chapman Henson and Shawn Henson of Culloden; two great-nephews, Maddox Reid Henson and Brooks Michael Henson; two great-aunts, Loumedia Holley of Proctorville, Ohio, and Carol Young of Farmington, Maine; aunts and uncles, Brenda and David Hanson of Winfield, W.Va., Marion and Ed Jacobson of Apex, N.C., Dora and Mike Wright of Huntington and Rick Estep of Hurricane; and cousins, Charlie (Sheri) Johnson, Jennifer (J.B.) Marinacci, Joe (Jodi) Estep, Chad (Kristin) Jacobson, Drew (Melissa) Jacobson, Wes (Mandy) Wright, Candice (Zach) Riggleman, Pat (Rachael) Chapman and Vicki Pertee. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. The procession will leave the funeral home at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

