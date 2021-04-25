MARK STEVEN TAYLOR, 65, of Huntington, died Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the UK Medical Center, Lexington, Ky. Mark was born September 4, 1955, in Huntington, a son of Juanita Taylor Heiner of Huntington and the late Billy Jo Taylor. He attended Community of Grace United Methodist Church and was a Physical Therapist with Huntington Physical Therapy. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Donald Taylor. Survivors include his wife, Pamela Shaffer Taylor; two daughters, Meghan Taylor (Dustin) Jones and Anna McDowell (Trey) Beckett, all of Lexington, Ky.; two grandchildren, Lucy and Wes Jones; one sister, Diana (Richard) Stewart of Huntington; and his brother, David (Miriam) Taylor of Scott Depot. Mark had a strong faith in God and his Son, Jesus Christ. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid horseman and was devoted to his community and profession. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. If attending, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Funeral service will be private at Community of Grace United Methodist Church with Pastors Donna Hinkle, William DeMoss and Darrell Buttram officiating. Burial will be in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Funeral service will be livestreamed on the Chapman’s Mortuary and Crematory Facebook page on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 11 a.m. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you