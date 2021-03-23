MARLIN CLARK, 86, of Huntington, went to be with his Lord on March 19, 2021, at CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, Hurricane, W.Va. He is the son of Milburn and Edna Stevens Clark. He leaves a brother, Ken Clark; sister, Helen Clark Crabtree of San Antonio, TX; children, Ramonda Thornhill, South Point, Ohio, Kevin Clark, Chesapeake, Ohio, Randy Clark, Crestview, Fla.; several grand and great-grandchildren; and the love of his life for years, Joyce Snyder, Proctorville, Ohio. Marlin was a wheelchair van driver for Goodwill and was very much loved by his passengers. He has been retired for many years. His hobby was making miniature cars, trucks, motor homes, etc., from wood using a Dremel tool. He shared them with his brother, sister and friends. Marlin was a believer in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior. He will be sorely missed by family and friends. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
