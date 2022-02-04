MARSHA ANN LUNSFORD, 70, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on January 30, 2022. She was born August 13, 1951, in Huntington. She was preceded in death by her parents, Howard E. Watts and Della Ann Watts. She was retired after working 34 years at Big Sandy Superstore Arena. Marsha was the most selfless person. Her love and compassion for others truly knew no bounds. She was loved and respected more than she ever knew. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her brother, Ronald E. Watts; her daughter and son-in-law, Stacy Yost and Scott Richardson; her son, Larry Lunsford II; five grandchildren, Contessa Yost, Katlynn Wilson, Shelby Lunsford, Carson Craig and Aubrey Weddington; and two great-grandchildren, Paisley Wilson and Baby Tommy. Additional survivors include Jacob Wilson, Ann Corns and Leann Vincenzo, Jesse Williams, Joseph Daugherty and five nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Saturday, February 5, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Bob Withers officiating. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends may call Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com

