MARTHA ANN GILL, 77, of Barboursville, W.Va., died Thursday, December 31, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the White Chapel Mausoleum, White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Martha was born October 16, 1943, in Braxton County, W.Va., a daughter of the late William Asbury and Anna Bell Talkington Duncan. She was also preceded in death by three sons, Edward Lucas, Mark Franklin and Patrick David Brantner; three brothers, Bill and Charlie Duncan and Keith Mahan; and one sister, Nancy Marks. Survivors include one daughter, Candy (Robert Joseph) Johnson of Barboursville; five sisters, Mildred Davis, Mary Duncan and Glenna Metheney, all of St. Albans, W.Va., Virginia Hall of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, and Wilma Hall of Charleston, W.Va.; one brother, Newton Duncan, also of Cuyahoga Falls; five grandchildren, Johnathon Edward McGinnis, Felicia Dawn Gorman, Jessica Wells, Daniel Adam and Matthew Brantner; and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be after 2:30 p.m. at the cemetery on Wednesday. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

