MARTHA ANN LEMASTER CARTER, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully Saturday, October 24, 2020, at her home under Hospice Care. She was affectionately known as “Gran” to those she loved and those that loved her. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Abbey of Peace, Huntington, with Pastor Tracy Call officiating. Burial will follow. She was born July 19, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Jack and Mary Howard Lemaster. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lindsey F. Carter, her son, Marc L. Carter, and her father and mother-in-law, Harry Sr., and Ruby Carter. She was a graduate of Barboursville High School, a retired secretary in Social Work at St. Mary’s Medical Center for 35 years; and was also a Volunteer at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Survivors include a devoted daughter and son-in-law, Diana and William “Willie” Wilson III of Huntington; four grandchildren, Lyndsay Wilson and Clark Wilson, both of Huntington, Emilee Miller of North Carolina, and Stephen (Erica) Wilson of Pennsylvania; two great-grandchildren, Lee Lee and Carter Miller; a brother Danny Lemaster of Ohio and a sister Donna (Frank) Eastham of Virginia; a sister-in-law who was like a sister to her, Sharon Horn of Huntington; several nieces and nephews; and her faithful fur baby, Jolly. Gran loved her family dearly and would light up when she saw her grandchildren. Her home and heart were always opened to those in need. Martha was an avid fan of Huntington High and Marshall University sports. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Social distancing and face masks are required.
