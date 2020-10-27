Essential reporting in volatile times.

MARTHA ANN LEMASTER “GRAN” CARTER, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Abbey of Peace, Huntington, with Pastor Tracy Call officiating. Burial will follow. She was born July 19, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Jack and Mary Elizabeth Howard Lemaster. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lindsey F. Carter; a son, Marc L. Carter; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harry Carter Sr. and Ruby Carter. She was a retired secretary in Social Work at St. Mary’s Medical Center and was a member of Guyandotte Chapter #89 OES. Survivors include a daughter and son-in-law, Diana Wilson and William C. “Willie” Wilson III of Huntington; four grandchildren, Lyndsay Wilson and Clark Wilson, both of Huntington, Emilee Miller of Cary, N.C., Stephen and Erica Wilson of Pittsburgh, Pa.; two great-grandchildren, Lee Lee Miller and Carter Miller of Cary, N.C.; a sister, Donna Eastham of Virginia and Danny Lemaster of Scottown, Ohio; a sister-in-law who was like a sister to her, Sharon Horn of Huntington; several nieces and nephews, and her faithful dog, Jolly. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Social distancing and face masks are required.

