MARTHA ANN QUALLS, 94, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, in Madison Park, Huntington. She was born January 29, 1927, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Owen Richard and Sylvia Gilfilen Campbell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard M. Qualls; a daughter, Penny Kay Qualls; six sisters, Lola Qualls, Grace Ann Kaplan, Carol Lee Turner, Lucille Francis Campbell, Jessie Eleanor Smith and Violet Louise Nichols; and three brothers, Albert Edward Campbell, Herschell Melvin Campbell and Herman Ray Campbell. She was a retired supervisor for Maidenform and was a member of Trinity Church of God. Survivors include a sister, Eva Lively of Huntington; a sister-in-law, Arlene Campbell Dalton of Huntington; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral services will be private. Private burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Public visitation will be from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

