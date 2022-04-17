MARVIN RAY REYNOLDS, 57, of Lavalette, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022. He was born February 8, 1965, in Huntington, a son of Mary Tabor Reynolds and the late John Thomas “Junior” Reynolds. A brother, Timothy Reynolds, also preceded him in death. Marvin was a truck driver for Dirikson Trucking and was Baptist by faith. Survivors include his wife, Deidre Murdock Reynolds; one daughter, Cassandra Deanne Reynolds of Lavalette; four sons and daughters-in-law, Joshua and Kasey Reynolds of Wayne, Joseph and Makayla Reynolds of Lavalette, Michael David and Elizabeth Smith of Proctorville, Ohio, Kenneth and Crystal Ramey of Barboursville; one grandchild, Mayelin Reynolds; one grandchild on the way, Elena Reynolds; and one brother and sister-in-law, Arvin and Marie Reynolds of Maryland. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Roger Smith officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
