MARY CATHERINE CARICO, 90, of Ona, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, February 10, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was born March 5, 1931, in Huntington, a daughter of the late William Joseph and Zena Mae Brown Neilson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Denver Carico, and a sister, Loretta Pemberton. She and her late husband were the owners and operators of HalMar Realty Company. She was a member of Mud River Baptist Church and she loved serving her Savior by helping those in need. For years she spent Saturday mornings cooking for the homeless ministry and was known as the “sausage lady.” Survivors include a daughter, Cathy Trador of Huntington; two sons, Hal Carico of Ona and Terry Carico of Roanoke, Va.; four grandchildren, Jason E. Trador and his wife Tyler Watts of Scott Depot, Dr. Ashley Zawodniak of Huntington, and Michael Carico and Leigh Carico, both of Roanoke, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Easton Stephenson and Elliana Zawodniak, both of Huntington, and Jason M. Trador of Scott Depot; a special great-nephew, Ronald McGuffin; and three special friends whom she loved, Diane Skaggs, Amber Browning and Lassa Hughes. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, with Eric Milam officiating. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

