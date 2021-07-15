MARY EVELYN WAYBRIGHT, 81, of Huntington, widow of Billy Waybright, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at her residence. She was born November 23, 1939, in Bear Creek, Ohio, a daughter of the late William E. and Sylvia M. Dunfee Day. Her sister Kay Day and her brother Wilbur Day also preceded her in death. She was an office worker at the Cabell County Courthouse and a member of Baptist Temple. Survivors include her stepdaughter, Patricia Keeling of Huntington; a brother, Jim Day of Prichard; a sister-in-law, Gay Day of Huntington; nieces, Neisha Lockney of Parkersburg, W.Va., and Heather Turner of Nashville, Tenn.; nine great-grandchildren, Katie Lockney, Conner Blevins, Zach Lockney, Mary Katherine Blevins, Lucy Lockney, Silas Lockney, Abram Turner, Sylvia Turner and Maisie Turner. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, July 16, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor J. Andrew Magnusson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Herd LB Jaquan Yulee dead at 24
- As attorneys seek remedy, stories of those hurt most by opioid epidemic kept out of courtroom
- Cabell County Magistrate Woelfel resigns; appointed circuit clerk
- Editorial: Justice must let Marshall presidential search proceed without interference
- W.Va. gov orders speed limit enforcement after fatal wreck
- JACKIE “JACK” LEE YEAGER
- Ironton man facing 67 counts of animal cruelty
- Square Slice Pizzeria opens at Old North Arcade
- Official Orin's death stuns area coaches, athletes
- Frustrations fuel Herd's fire as team prepares for 2021 season
Collections
- Photos: Lawrence County Fair
- Photos: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Mountain Health Arena plaza
- Photos: Christmas in July at Ritter Park
- Photos: Former Marshall football player Jaquan Yulee
- Photos: COVID-19 memorial service at Enslow Park Presbyterian
- Photos: Marshall women's soccer photos from 2012-2013
- Photos: Monday evening demolition derby at the Lawrence County Fair
- Photos: Marshall women's soccer photos from 2014
- Photos: History Alive! program presents Ostenaco
- Photos: Marshall women's soccer photos from 1998-2011