MARY EVELYN WAYBRIGHT, 81, of Huntington, widow of Billy Waybright, passed away Monday, July 12, 2021, at her residence. She was born November 23, 1939, in Bear Creek, Ohio, a daughter of the late William E. and Sylvia M. Dunfee Day. Her sister Kay Day and her brother Wilbur Day also preceded her in death. She was an office worker at the Cabell County Courthouse and a member of Baptist Temple. Survivors include her stepdaughter, Patricia Keeling of Huntington; a brother, Jim Day of Prichard; a sister-in-law, Gay Day of Huntington; nieces, Neisha Lockney of Parkersburg, W.Va., and Heather Turner of Nashville, Tenn.; nine great-grandchildren, Katie Lockney, Conner Blevins, Zach Lockney, Mary Katherine Blevins, Lucy Lockney, Silas Lockney, Abram Turner, Sylvia Turner and Maisie Turner. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, July 16, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor J. Andrew Magnusson officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Friends may call one hour prior to service time Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

