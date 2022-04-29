MARY “LENA” MAGDELENE HAWKINS BERRY, 98, walked into the open arms of “my sweet Lord” on April 27, 2022, to live happily for eternity. She was born August 30, 1923, in Crown City, Ohio, and lived in the Huntington area all her life. She is now reunited with her husband, Lewis Adkins Berry. Also preceding her in death was son, Randy Lou Berry, mother, Icie Mae Graham Hawkins, father, Alex Jackson Hawkins, brother, Harold Franklin “Hawkshaw” Hawkins, sister, Betty Hawkins Lawhorn, and her beloved dog, Lulu. She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Marple and husband Grant, daughter-in-law, Cristi Berry, grandchildren, Justin Phillips, Hannah Berry, Jackson (Chantelle) Berry, and her sister, Leona Hawkins Davis. She also says goodbye to nieces, Pam (Mike) Gates, Cheryl (Dan) McCallister, Tina Anderson (Randy), Rita Lawhorn, Robin (Richard) Barnett, and nephews, Jeff (Judy) Davis, Donnie Hawkins, Harold “Hawkshaw” Hawkins Jr. and Rodney (Elaine) Berry, all of whom she loved very much. Special goodbyes to Shawn and Cary Dixon and family, who have been a special love of Mary for many years and will remain an important part of her family.
In addition to being a faithful wife, homemaker and loving mother, Mary had an extensive work career ending in her 1989 retirement from Marshall University on her 65th birthday, where she worked security at the dormitory front desk and made many friends with the students she encountered. She also worked at McCrory’s Dime Store, Owens and the Huntington Store as a salesclerk. She simply loved people, and they loved her back.
We say goodbye to a great woman knowing that we will soon be back with her and once again embraced by her warmth and love. Reservations will be required to join her, so make certain you have yours arranged in advance. She would be disappointed to miss seeing you again.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Matt Shamblin officiating. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at the funeral home.
