MARY LOU FAULKNER, 89, of Huntington, died Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at her residence. Mary Lou was born February 1, 1933, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Dorsey Lincoln Boyd Sr. and Bessie Lee Trainer Boyd. She was also preceded in death by seven brothers, John “Buster”, Verlin “Buddy”, Guy “Tiny”, James “Jim”, Frank “Corky”, Bobby and Larry Joe Boyd; and three sisters, Clara “Sis” Horton, Patricia Cole and Geneva Persinger. Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Edward F. “Bud” Faulkner Sr.; one son, Edward F. “Ed” Faulkner Jr. of Huntington; one brother, Dorsey L. Boyd Jr. and his wife Jan of Chesapeake, Ohio; three grandchildren, Misty Dawn (Randy) Christian of Barboursville, Melissa Lynn Faulkner and Megan Marie (Treven) Sturgeon, all of Huntington; three great grandchildren, Dakota Alan and Madison “Maddie” Faulkner and Wyatt Sturgeon. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

