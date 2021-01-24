MARY MARLENE MEADOWS (Highwart), 59, of Huntington, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, January 14, 2021. She was born in 1961, a daughter to the late Beatrice and Thomas Highwart. She was a member of the Lesage Lions Club, the Huntington Kennel Club and the “Lunch Bunch.” Mary was a nurse for over 30 years in the Labor and Delivery unit at Cabell Huntington Hospital, and dedicated her life to building and organizing the Perinatal Loss Program. Mary loved music. A multi-instrumentalist, she met her husband through marching band at Marshall University. She loved to travel on “Chick Trips.” Mary is survived in life by her husband, Keith; daughters, Joselyn, Stacy and Andi; granddaughter, Sadie; four beloved canines; sister, Jeri Holmes and Phillip of Wheeling, Ohio; brothers, Christopher and Janis Highwart of Martins Ferry, Ohio, and Richard Highwart of Wheeling, W.Va.; and very special friends, Sherry Clagg, Karen Dundas, John Dempsey, Michael and Barbara Holland, Diana Howell; and so many other special people. She also leaves behind a special family, which referred to her as “Grandma Doggie,” whom she loved very much as children and grandchildren of her own. She is preceded in death by her parents, Beatrice and Thomas Highwart; and her “seester,” Susan O’Neal. Family services will be conducted on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, and burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in her name to her program via the CHH Foundation/LDR Angel Fund at 1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, WV 25701, or www.chhfoundation.org. A memory of life gathering will be planned at a later date. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.