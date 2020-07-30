MAXINE JEAN BOORD WOOD, 82, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was born on March 7, 1938, in Mannington, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Lovell Eugene and Eleanor Mariah Ammons Boord of Worthington, W.Va. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Franklin Wood Jr., and one sister, Judy Keith. She graduated from Mannington High School and went on to acquire her nursing degree at Fairmont State University. She married John Franklin Wood Jr. on March 3, 1960. They moved to Huntington in 1964 where John helped build the law firm of Wood, Grimm and Delp. John and Maxine were members of Beverly Hills United Methodist Church. Maxine was a faithful, active part of her church family, serving there in many different ways for more than 50 years. She was blessed to have a group of close friends who over the years shared many wonderful times together. Maxine was known for her joyful, bright spirit; she never knew a stranger, she loved everyone and was quick to strike up conversations with anyone she met, always putting a smile on their face. Maxine is survived by her children, David (Anita) Michael Wood of Waynesboro, Va., and Mark (Julia) Stephen Wood of Knoxville, Tenn.; three grandsons, John (Sarah) Matthew Wood of Staunton, Va., Michael (Katie) Stephen Wood of Stuarts Draft, Va., and Robert Seth Wood of Knoxville, Tenn.; three great-grandsons, Cason Alexander Wood, Lincoln Eli Wood and Jensen Levi Wood. Maxine is also survived by two sisters, Shirly Wilson and Carolyn Boord of Tulsa, Okla. The family would like to thank Maxine’s loving caregivers, Raeshelle Nichols, Janette Warner and Maxine’s neighbors Joe and Jennifer Hamden for the excellent care and support they provided to her and her family. Your love, support and friendship to her is deeply appreciated. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Fairmont, W.Va., at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beverly Hills United Methodist Church, 2600 Washington Blvd., Huntington, WV 25705. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
