MAYSHA “ARLENE” STONE MELTON, widow of Addison A. Melton, was joyfully welcomed into Heaven on November 20, 2021. She was blessed by God to have lived 105 years.
She was born April 9, 1916, in McDowell County, W.Va., to the late Riley and Maysha Bondurant Stone. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Carlton, Jack and Gerald Stone, and daughter-in-law, Pamela Melton.
She is survived by her family that loved and adored her; one devoted daughter and son-in-law, Gwen “Cookie” and Dean Caldwell of Proctorville, Ohio; one loving son, Thomas Melton of Huntington, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Sherri Reese (Darren) of Newport News, Va., Tammi Shope (Darrin) of Waldorf, Md., David Caldwell of Proctorville, Ohio, Jennifer Nelson and Cheri Frye of Huntington, W.Va.; 12 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Riley Stone, her dearest pal and friend, his wife Margaret (who was like a sister to her) of Huntington, W.Va.; as well as many special nieces and nephews of whom she loved dearly. She also leaves her Grand Pup “Lucy Lou,” who was her special little buddy.
She was a faithful member of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church for 68 years. She loved her church family and was a former Sunday School Teacher for the Junior High Girls Department and Philathea Sunday school class. She also was a member of the Helping Hand Circle and played the piano for her Sunday School Class for many years. She was a lifetime member of the Democratic Women’s Club, member of the Charity Rebekah Lodge #39; Past Noble Grand Association and received the Degree of Chivalry, highest honor given to a Rebekah Lodge member. She was also Past District President of District #18; member of the Charleston Ladies Patriarch Militant #7; a lifetime member of Ladies Auxiliary VFW #9738; a White Snow Council member for 33 years and a member of Degree of Pocahontas, Ramona Council #35; Degree of Pocahontas for 18 years, Past Great Pocahontas of Great Council of WV; National Degree of Pocahontas IORM; Great Council of United States; Washington Council #6, and Daughters of America. She was a musician for several lodges and also secretary and treasurer.
Arlene was a 1935 graduate of Magnolia High School, Matewan, W.Va. She attended Kentucky Christian University, Grayson, Ky., and received her BA Degree from Georgetown College in Georgetown, Ky. She was a lifetime member of alumni associations for both. She retired from Hoosier Engineering Company of Columbus, Ohio, as office manager in 1968.
Her family was her pride and joy. She will always be remembered for her thoughtfulness and caring ways. She did for others out of the kindness of her heart. She had many wonderful friendships throughout her life. She was not only a good neighbor and friend, but also a wonderful mother and grandmother. She will always be loved and deeply missed by her family and friends. She was an incredible role model, and her example will live on in all who knew and loved her. The family would like to thank the staff at Madison Park and offer special thanks to caregivers Billie Burton, Kristen Ledsome and Jada Scarberry for their compassion, friendship and skilled assistance and for making Arlene’s final days comfortable and peaceful.
Friends may call at Chapman’s Mortuary on Tuesday, Nov 23, 2021, from 4 to 6 for the viewing. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday (Nov 24, 2021) at 11 a.m. officiated by Rev. Bob Withers. Immediately following the memorial service, entombment will occur at Ridgelawn Memorial Park’s Abbey of Devotion at 5547 West Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, WV 25705, where she will rest with her loving, faithful husband.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.