“Surely Goodness and Mercy shall follow me all the days of my life …” MCCLELLAN MORGAN SR., of Proctorville, Ohio, born in North Springs, W.Va., on December 14, 1941, son of the late Gilford and Hazel Morgan, entered the gates of Heaven November 13, 2021, to be with his Lord, Jesus, and reunited with his wife, Joyce Ann Hatfield Morgan. McClellan was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather “Poppy,” great-grandfather, brother and friend. Love for his family provided him the strength to survive all his hardships. He was loved and admired by his family, but without his heart, Joyce, he succumbed to the weight of his illnesses to be with her in Heaven. McClellan proudly served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed listening to Christian music, working in his garage, spending time in the garden, hunting and fishing, and, most importantly, loving his grandchildren. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Proctorville, where he served as a hall monitor. McClellan will be missed more than words can express. He was preceded in death by his sister, Eileen Godfrey. Those left to love, cherish and celebrate the memory of McClellan include his son, McClellan Morgan Jr. of Proctorville, Ohio; his daughter, Michelle Davis and son-in-law Aaron Davis of Mooresville, N.C.; his daughter, Melanie Black and son-in-law Benjamin Black of Crown City, Ohio; his beloved grandchildren, Ashley Glanville and her husband Jason Glanville, Tanner Davis, Morgan Black, Conner Black, Mileigh Davis; his great-grandchild, Mackinley Glanville; his siblings, JoAnn Mason, Bobby Morgan, Bennie Morgan and Gary Morgan. A private memorial was held with Reverend Tommy Belville officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com. “… and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”
