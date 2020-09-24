Essential reporting in volatile times.

MERVIN STANLEY BLACK JR., 59, of Huntington, died Thursday, September 17, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born January 14, 1961, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Virgie “Elizabeth” Smith Black of Huntington and the late Mervin Stanley Black Sr. He was a laborer in the construction business. In addition to his mother, survivors include a sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Alvin Estep of Huntington; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Ted and Tracey Black of Spokane, Wash., and Scott Black of Virginia; three aunts, Gail Roy and Wanda Vance, both of Ona, and Donna Smith of Apple Grove, W.Va.; an uncle, Mike Smith and wife Rosie Smith of Apple Grove; and caregivers, Edith Estep, Rick Smith, Sheila Flynn and Leeah Kinstler. By his request, he will be cremated and will have a graveside service at 2 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Bias Chapel Cemetery on Barkers Ridge with Mike Smith officiating. Inurnment will follow. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

