MICHELLE LEE TEMPLETON, 49, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021, in Cleveland Clinic. She was born April 23, 1971, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Yvonnia Lynn Phillips Watts of Barboursville. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Dara Mae Phillips, and stepfather, Jim Watts. She was a member of Harmony United Methodist Church. In addition to her mother, survivors include her maternal grandfather, James Paul Phillips of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, January 22, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Phil Wilson officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

