MILDRED HALL NOEL, 99, of Huntington, died Thursday, September 16, 2021, at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted noon Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Robert Harper officiating. Entombment will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Mildred was born September 8, 1922, in Stickney, W.Va. (Raleigh County), a daughter of the late Wilson and Addie Hall. She was a retired schoolteacher from the Cabell County BOE, a member of Highlawn Presbyterian Church, and past Worthy Matron O.E.S. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Noel; two sisters, Peggy Chambers and Willa Benda; and two grandsons, Luke Eskew and Andrew Noel. Survivors include two sons, James (Peggy) Noel of Milton and Thomas Noel of Bandon, Ore.; one daughter, Sarah (David) Parry of Huntington; seven grandchildren, Mike (Stephanie) Noel, Jamie Noel, Elizabeth Eskew, David Noel, Lauren (Andrew) Weibust, Emily (Isaac) Meyers and Matthew Eskew; 12 great-grandchildren, Damon Noel, Christopher Noel, Jeffrey Noel, Alex Noel, Jillian Noel, Annabella Noel, Brooklynn King, Aiden Eskew, Robert Boltz, Ryan Boltz, Maverick Weibust and Jetson Meyers; and three special nieces, Debby (Bill) McNeer, Cindy (Robert) Harper and Tara (Mike) Barbara. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice. Visitation will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

