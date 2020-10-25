Essential reporting in volatile times.

MONA A. FORTH, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Heritage Center. She was born September 30, 1931, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harrison and Alma Kuhn Davis. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Forth; two sons, Donald Harrison Forth and Ronald Louis Forth; and a brother, Charles Davis. She was a cook for the Cabell County Board of Education and retired as a cafeteria manager in Florida. She attended Walnut Hills Nazarene Church. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, James and Debbie Forth of Huntington; six grandchildren, Chris Forth (Regena), David Forth (Elizabeth), Michael Forth (Leah), Stephanie Maddox, Cindy Horn (Shannon) and Steven Forth; and nine great-grandchildren, Dawson Forth, Dakotah Forth, Olivia Forth, Emily Robinson, Ali Forth, Carter Talmage, Ace Maddox, Kaleb Horn and Brody Horn. A graveside gathering will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Woodmere Memorial Park Abbey of Peace. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. The procession will leave for the cemetery at 12:40 p.m. Social distancing and masks are required.

