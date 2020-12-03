MONROE MILLER, 69, of Prichard, W.Va., died Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in the VA Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Dr. Mark Conner officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Monroe was born December 31, 1950, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of Doris Miller of Wayne County. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam and was a member of the VVA. He retired from the Mildred-Mitchell Bateman Hospital. He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Enslow Miller, and a granddaughter, Samantha. Survivors include his life partner, Loretta Jeffrey; four sons, Joseph Miller and Kim, Robert and Mindy Miller, Daren and Bryan Chinn; two daughters, Stacy Maynard and Kirsten (David) Budd; four sisters, Charlene Parsons, Janet Rodriguez, Betty Mayhorn and Phyllis Aguilar; two brothers, Larry and Homer Marcum; nine grandchildren, Michael, Cody, Gavin, Jordan, Cody, Drew, Austin, Jenna and Ericka. Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will conduct military graveside rites. If attending please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

