MYRA LEE SELLARDS, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born November 28, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Verna Rose Cremeans of Huntington and the late Raymond Lee Cremeans. She was also preceded in death by her two husbands, Clyde “Bud” Trosper Jr. and James Curtis Sellards; a stepson, Bobby Sellards; and a brother, Raymond Lee Cremeans Jr. Myra was a member of Christ Temple Church and had retired from Commercial Optical. In addition to her mother, survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Monica (Tim) Bowman of Proctorville, Ohio, and Loletta (Jim) Hoke of Kitts Hill, Ohio; a stepson, Jamey (Rhonda) Sellards of Huntington; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Terry LeMaster, Deborah Copley and Shelly (Ron) Long, all of Huntington; two grandchildren, Clarissa Hoke and Trey Hoke of Kitts Hill; and eight step-grandchildren, Cassey Mays, Sarah Blevins, Jessica Lemon, Kayla Sellards, Jamey Sellards Jr., Malachi Sellards, Emily Sellards and Isaiah Sellards, all of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Chuck Lawrence and Pastor Keith Watters officiating. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit one hour prior to the funeral Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuay.com.
