Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MYRON K. BAILES, 82, of Huntington, W.Va., died Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington, with Pastor Tim Dixon officiating. Burial will follow. Myron was born March 16, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late William Anthony and Elizabeth Louise Darnell Bailes. He was a Principal at West Middle School and retired Principal from Huntington High School, and a Charter and Legacy member of the Grace Christian Fellowship. Survivors include his sister, Mary Bailes Freet of Largo, Fla., and his niece, Darla Jackson of Seminole, Fla. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Grace Christian Fellowship, 530 Roby Road, Huntington, WV 25705. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.