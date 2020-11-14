NANCY DINGESS, 83, of Barboursville, was born August 16, 1937, in Huntington, W.Va., and passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020. She graduated from Huntington East High School and retired from Marshall University. At Marshall University she worked at the student center, where she was beloved by many students, some of which affectionately called her “mom.” She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Clara Pierce; her mother, Madeline Johnson; her father, Lester Johnson; her brothers, Shawn Cremeans and Dennis Johnson; and her sister, Tina Perrault. She is survived by her son, David Dingess (Melissa); her daughter, Lisa Smith (Brent); her sisters, Linda Beaver and Karen Kirtley (Mike); her brother, Kevin Johnson; her grandchildren, John Dingess, Logan Dingess, Madison Dingess, Shannon Smith (Jaime) and Brad Smith; her great-grandchildren, Katerina Smith and Caleb Smith; and her many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life for friends and family will be announced at a future date. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com

