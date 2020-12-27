NETTIE LOU DULING, 86, of Huntington, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020, in Heritage Center. There will be no services. Nettie Lou was born August 3, 1934, in Wayne County, a daughter of the late Virgil and Mary Buckingham Akers. She was a lifelong member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Franklin Duling II; two brothers, William Carroll Akers and Richard Gerald Akers; and her son, Charles Franklin Duling III. Survivors include four daughters, Diann Duling Clark (Randy), Suzanne Duling Bell (Mick), all of Huntington, Dana Duling Guiler (Michael) and Clare Duling Steen, all of Florida; one son, Paul Duling of Mississippi; ten grandchildren, Danielle (Chris) Wells, Ashley and Emily Nance, Ty (Skyler) Duling, Dylan Duling, Kevin (Kirstie) Bell, Molly Steen, Carly (Eric) Buonanducci, Katy and Chase Duling; 5 great-grandchildren, Ava Ghaowi, Wyatt and Walker Bell, Ella Buonanducci and Liam Duling. The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Center Homestead Unit for all their loving care and compassion, especially Heather. In memory of Nettie Lou, please make donations to Little Victories Animal Rescue, PO Box 247, Barboursville, WV 25504. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
