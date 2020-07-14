Essential reporting in volatile times.

NOAH GENE SCOTT ARTHUR, 38, of Huntington, W.Va., died Thursday July 9, 2020, at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Noah was born January 16, 1982, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Eva Mae Arthur Crabtree of Huntington. He worked in Customer Service with AT&T. He was preceded in death by one sister, Misty Nicole Thomas; one brother, David Anthony Arthur; and his grandmother, Janice Adkins. Additional survivors include one brother, Beau Crabtree of Huntington; his stepfather, James Crabtree; a niece, Averie Crabtree of Mason County, W.Va.; a very special nephew, Landon Arthur of Huntington; his grandfather, Buck Adkins of Paden City, W.Va.; and a very special friend, Rebecca Shupe of Charleston. His great laugh would fill a room, and he was a die-hard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He is now with his brother and sister walking hand in hand. Visitation will be from 3 until 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

