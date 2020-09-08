NONA IRBY, 86, of Huntington, died Friday, September 4, 2020 at her residence. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Minister Dorsol Plants officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Nona was born April 3, 1934 in Ansted, W.Va., a daughter of the late Omar West and Margaret Withrow Minter. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Co. and attended Grace Gospel Church. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Nathan Irby, and three sisters, Yvonne, Melba and Jackie. Survivors include two daughters, Donna (Robert) McKeand of Huntington, Ditha (Dorsol) Plants of Milton; one son, David (Ruth) Irby of Florence, Ky.; seven grandchildren: Dorsol and Dominic Plants, Lisa Tidball, Grant, Brenda and Trevor Irby and Monica Oberschmidt; four great-grandchildren: Lily Plants, Eric Tidball and Hezekiah Oberschmidt; one bundle of joy on the way; and one brother, Don Minter of Seaford, Del. If attending, please wear face coverings and honor social distancing. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
