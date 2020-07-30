OKEY LEONARD ELKINS, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 5 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Dr. Dana Sutton officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. Okey was born August 14, 1936, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Okey L. Elkins Sr. and Brooksie Hughes Elkins. He was a member of Highlawn Presbyterian Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Jo Elkins; one brother, Michael Elkins; one daughter, Teresa Ann Watts; and one grandson, Jarid Edwards. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Callopi; six daughters, April (Paul) McDonough of New Hampshire, Valentine (Joey) Johnson, Nicki Saunders and Vicki (Pat) Cole, all of Huntington, Andrea Baker of Teays Valley and Kathy (Kevin) McKenna of Chesapeake, Ohio; 12 grandchildren, Jessica Figueroa, Jack Edwards, Jason Cole, Cameron McDonough, Neil Elkins, Chrissy Harris, Josh Saunders, Tyler McCreery, Hillary Baird, Nick McCreery, Kateland McCreery and Riley McKenna; 15 great-grandchildren; one sister, Donna Aceret of Montgomery, Ill.; two brothers, Ernest Elkins of Napierville, Ill., and Richard Elkins of Arlington Heights, Ill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House or the Huntington City Mission. Visitation will be from 4 until 5 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. If attending, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
