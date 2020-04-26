OLEN D. CLAY, 84, of Huntington, widower of Hazel Clay, died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born June 11, 1935, in Branchland, Lincoln County, W.Va., a son of Dennie C. and Beulah Shuff Clay. His two brothers, Eulin S. “Smitty” Clay and Gilmer Odell Clay, and a special cousin, Orpha Scarberry, also preceded him in death. Olen was a veteran of the U.S. Army as well as the U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War. He was a retired welder at the former ACF Industries. He was a former member of Portersville Baptist Church; a member of American Legion Post 16, Huntington; a life member of D.A.V. Chapter 2; and a member of VFW Post 6878, Proctorville, OH. Survivors include special cousins who provided his care, Justine Beckelheimer of Barboursville and Conda and Michael Collins of Barboursville. Graveside service with military rites will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va., with Minister Elder Henley Adkins officiating. Friends may visit at the cemetery after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday with restrictions to social distancing. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family, and condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.