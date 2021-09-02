OLIVER DALE ALLMAN, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, August 29, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Dale was born September 2, 1939, in Arlington, W.Va., a son of the late Clark and Tressie Samples Allman. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Caryl Jean Hissam and Dottie Bosley, and four brothers, Charles Allman, John Allman, David Allman and Robert Allman. He retired as the Physical Plant Director at Marshall University. He was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church; a 50-year member of Summersville Masonic Lodge; and a member of Guyandotte Chapter No. 89 OES. Dale was an avid golfer and had the thrill of getting a hole-in-one. Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Cavendish Allman; a daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Mike Harvey of Cross Lanes, W.Va.; two grandsons, Brandon Harvey and Nathan Harvey, both of Cross Lanes; and a brother, Okey Allman. A memorial gathering will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Guyan Country Club, followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 3:30 p.m. If you plan to attend, please email Charlotte Allman at allmanc@comcast.net. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

