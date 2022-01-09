ONEIDA BRUNELL SONGER, 95, of Huntington, died Friday, January 7, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Oneida was born December 28, 1926, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Daniel Floyd and Evadna Brunell Hicks Shepard. She was Baptist by faith and was retired from Stone and Thomas in 1989 as their Corporate Buyer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Raymond M. Songer; one sister, Charlene Shepard Tatum; and two brothers, Donald and Charles Shepard. Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Songer Collins of Huntington, and her niece, Janet (Toney) Light of Hot Springs, Arkansas. Graveside funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville, with Dr. David B. Lemming officiating. Visitation will be after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you