OTTO CLIFFORD DANIELS, of Huntington, was born February 27, 1918, in Branchland, Lincoln County, West Virginia. He was surrounded by family when he passed away in his sleep on March 23, 2021. Otto was the son of the late Thomas P. and Bertha Daniels. Otto was a veteran of WWII, serving three years as a staff sergeant in the U.S. Army. His service included fighting during the Battle of Attu in the Aleutian Islands. Otto was also a coal miner in Logan County and later worked at 7UP Bottling Company, where he worked for many years before retiring. Preceding him in death were his siblings, Eustis Daniels, Norma Daniels Frisby, Hattie Daniels Williams, Birdie Daniels Beck, Wanda Daniels Romero, Charlotte Daniels Wood, Leo Daniels and Juanita Daniels Lewis. Otto’s sister, Lorena, is now the only living sibling. Surviving in death is his beloved wife of 70 years, Delores Wilson Daniels of Huntington, West Virginia; sister, Lorena Daniels Ransbottom and husband John; sons, James (Jimmy) and wife Lisa; Phillip and wife Ruby; grandchildren, David Daniels of Columbia, South Carolina; Jonathan Daniels and wife Tasha of Lexington, Kentucky; David Adkins of Boise, Idaho; and Casey Adkins of Thompson, Connecticut; Bradley Daniels of Detroit, Mich.; great-grandchildren, William Lucas Daniels of Columbia, South Carolina; and Ashya Rene Daniels of Ann Arbor, Mich.; and a host of nieces and nephews. Otto, or “Pap,” lived a long life and was loved by a multitude of wonderful friends and family. When he was not spending time with the love of his life, he could be found working in his garage. He was exceptionally talented in working with his hands and enjoyed carving wooden knives. Next to family, his second love was drinking an ice-cold can of Pepsi. Whether he was in his garage, mowing the grass or watching the news with his wife, “Nana,” a can of Pepsi was always within reach. Pap had a wonderfully dry sense of humor, which he maintained until the end of his 103 years — he could make anyone laugh. In addition to his witty personality, he had a kind and loving heart. He loved his family dearly and was a wonderful husband to his wife, Delores (Dee), for 70 years. His wife was his absolute best friend, and their marriage was an amazing, God-honoring example to others. Otto was a Christian who put his faith in Jesus Christ at the age of 76 and was a member of Highlawn Presbyterian Church in Huntington. He spent the last few decades of his life in the Highlawn area, where he not only attended church, but was also a beloved member of the community. Otto was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed dearly. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at White Chapel Mausoleum, Barboursville, with Rev. Dr. Dana Sutton officiating and Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 conducting Military Graveside Rites. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
