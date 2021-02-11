PAMELA DUNLAP BROOKS, 84, of Huntington, widow of Gene Brooks, died February 6, 2021, following an extended illness. The daughter of the late Dr. Claude and Lorene Enochs Dunlap, Pam was born March 25, 1936, in Waukegan, Ill., and grew up in numerous states. Her infant daughter, Amy Brooks, and two brothers, Edward and James Dunlap, also preceded her in death. She retired from the First Huntington National Bank and United Fuel Gas Company, and was a member of Baptist Temple. Later in life she returned to Marshall University, earning a paralegal degree. She had a heart of gold, a quiet determination and was a great listener. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, Aaron and Rozella Brooks of Dunbar, W.Va., and Dr. Clayton Brooks and Dr. Bonita Lawrence of Huntington; a brother and sister-in-law, John and Beth Dunlap of Alpharetta, Ga.; one granddaughter, Jessica Terry, who shared the same birthday with her grandmother, and her husband Kenneth. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, February 12, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, with a funeral service at 6 p.m. to be officiated by J. Andrew Magnusson. Attendees are invited to say a few words in her honor. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the Conley Family Cemetery, Chapmanville, W.Va. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
