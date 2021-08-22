PAMELA MARIE MELTON, 63, of Huntington, wife of Thomas A. Melton, died Friday, August 20, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Bob Withers officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Pamela was born November 2, 1957, in South Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of the late Norman and Betty Lou Jeffers Worley. She was a homemaker and loved her grandchildren greatly, was a very giving person, and enjoyed garage sales and eating her ice. Pamela was a member of the Seventh Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to her husband, Thomas, survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Nelson, and her children, Joshua Grant, Ryan Grant, Jesse Nelson and Donovan Nelson, all of Huntington; daughter, Cheri Frye and her children Nicholas Mannon and Cassandra Mannon, all of Huntington; three sisters, Debbie Cooper and husband Nelson Dimkpa of Huntington, Jacqueline Holley and husband Roger Holley of Huntington, and Angela Stewart and husband Jay Stewart of Savannah, Ga.; her mother-in-law, Arlene Melton of Huntington; a sister-in-law, Gwenlyn Caldwell and husband Dean Caldwell of Proctorville; and a great-grandson, Brandon Miller. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- OL Billy Ross confirms departure from Herd
- More deaths reported in Cabell as COVID-19 hospitalizations cause concern for states
- Lawsuit: Jack Whittaker's ex-wife alleges Greenbrier delegate duped her out of fortune
- Cabell BOE stands firm on decision to keep masks optional
- New game-day experiences added at Joan C. Edwards Stadium for 2021 football season
- SHIRLEY ANN EARWOOD REYNOLDS
- BUSINESS BEAT: Ryder’s Knives opens in Eastern Heights Shopping Plaza
- Major upgrades for Herd football underway inside Shewey Building
- Cabell BOE calls emergency meeting to discuss mask requirement
- DELBERT FLOYD McCALLISTER "The Corn Man of Roach"
Collections
- Photos: Back-to-school around Huntington
- Photos: Cabell County Board of Education meeting
- Photos: Thundering Herd Rally on 9th Street
- Photos: Rails and Ales
- Photos: Freshman move-in at Marshall
- Photos: Readers share their back-to-school pictures
- Photos: Marshall vs. University of Charleston, men's soccer
- Photos: U.S. Economic Development Administration grant presentation
- Photos: The Good Time Mountain Mamas Show
- Photos: Cabell County cooks learn new from-scratch recipes