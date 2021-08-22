PAMELA MARIE MELTON, 63, of Huntington, wife of Thomas A. Melton, died Friday, August 20, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Bob Withers officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Pamela was born November 2, 1957, in South Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of the late Norman and Betty Lou Jeffers Worley. She was a homemaker and loved her grandchildren greatly, was a very giving person, and enjoyed garage sales and eating her ice. Pamela was a member of the Seventh Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to her husband, Thomas, survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Nelson, and her children, Joshua Grant, Ryan Grant, Jesse Nelson and Donovan Nelson, all of Huntington; daughter, Cheri Frye and her children Nicholas Mannon and Cassandra Mannon, all of Huntington; three sisters, Debbie Cooper and husband Nelson Dimkpa of Huntington, Jacqueline Holley and husband Roger Holley of Huntington, and Angela Stewart and husband Jay Stewart of Savannah, Ga.; her mother-in-law, Arlene Melton of Huntington; a sister-in-law, Gwenlyn Caldwell and husband Dean Caldwell of Proctorville; and a great-grandson, Brandon Miller. Friends may call 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 23, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary and send condolences to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you