PARIS DELMORE ADKINS, 88, of South Point, Ohio, died Monday, November 30, 2020, at the V.A. Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park’s Abbey of Devotion. Burial will follow. Paris was born March 17, 1932, in Wayne, a son of the late Paris and Elizabeth Ann Smith Adkins. He lived most of his life in Florida and Texas. Also preceding him in death was two sisters, Elizabeth Ready and Lenore Cyrus; three brothers, Charles Hezekiah, Paul Wendell and Lloyd Porter Adkins. Survivors include two stepchildren, Trey (Nicole) Morris and Donna (Steven) Cerny; three step-grandchildren, Brandon Cerny, Tiffany Morris, Glenn (Morgan) Lemon; and a host of nieces and nephews. He and his brother, Lloyd, were avid deer spotters, and he loved to watch sports with his friends. He will be dearly missed by all. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the cemetery. Veterans Honor Guard Post 16 will conduct military rites. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

