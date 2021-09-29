PATRICIA “PAT” HAGER SELBEE, 82, of South Point, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Greg Page officiating and the Nurse Honor Guard of the Ohio Valley conducting an honor service. Burial will be in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. She was born January 2, 1939, in Manilla, W.Va., a daughter of the late Orlas and Madge Fowler Hager. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lucian Franklin “Frank” “Digger” Selbee, and a son-in-law, Jeffrey Neil Watson. She was a retired Registered Nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center and a member of Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Patricia Watson of South Point, Ohio; a son, John (Sherry) Selbee of Long Bottom, Ohio; a grandson whom she raised as a son, Zachary (Heather) Watson of Huntington; five other grandchildren, Devon Selbee, Megan (Matthew) O’Neal, Shaye Selbee, Brooke (Tyler) Pinson and Katie Watson; and four great-grandchildren, Mason Watson, Jack Watson, Ashton O’Neal and Makenzie O’Neal. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

