PATSY ANN BAILEY, 71, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born August 27, 1949, in Montcoal, W.Va., a daughter of the late James Troy and Edith Marie Milam Bailey. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lynna Jean “Jeanie” Schaeffer and Nancy Lovejoy. She was employed for 48 years at Chapman Printing Company, Huntington. Survivors include two brothers, Bill (Danna) Bailey of Milton, W.Va., and Bobby Ray (Elizabeth “Liz”) Bailey of Collegeville, Pa.; two half-brothers, Christopher Pyles of Arnold, Mo., and Daniel (Sherry) Pyles of Middleburg, Conn.; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com 

