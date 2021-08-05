PATSY ANN FUGATE, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, in Genesis Heritage Center, Huntington. She was born May 19, 1928, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Golden Gillespie and Elta Chapman Ramey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Truman Warren Fugate; a daughter, Rebecca Flora; a sister, Geneva Genevieve Howard Jarvis; a half-brother, Steve Gillespie; and her stepfather, Bob Ramey. Survivors include a granddaughter, Anastasia (John) Coberly of Hampton, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Brett (Katlin) Coberly, Justin Coberly and Alexandra Coberly; two great-great-grandchildren, Hayden Coberly and Ashton Coberly; son-in-law, Danny Flora of Hampton, Va.; and half-brother, Danny Joe Gillespie of Huntington. The family would like express a special thanks to the staff of the dementia floor at Genesis Heritage Center for their loving care. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abbey of Devotion, with Pastor Jeff Lycans officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you