PATSY ANN FUGATE, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, August 2, 2021, in Genesis Heritage Center, Huntington. She was born May 19, 1928, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Golden Gillespie and Elta Chapman Ramey. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Truman Warren Fugate; a daughter, Rebecca Flora; a sister, Geneva Genevieve Howard Jarvis; a half-brother, Steve Gillespie; and her stepfather, Bob Ramey. Survivors include a granddaughter, Anastasia (John) Coberly of Hampton, Va.; three great-grandchildren, Brett (Katlin) Coberly, Justin Coberly and Alexandra Coberly; two great-great-grandchildren, Hayden Coberly and Ashton Coberly; son-in-law, Danny Flora of Hampton, Va.; and half-brother, Danny Joe Gillespie of Huntington. The family would like express a special thanks to the staff of the dementia floor at Genesis Heritage Center for their loving care. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abbey of Devotion, with Pastor Jeff Lycans officiating. Burial will follow. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11 a.m. at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
