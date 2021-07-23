PATSY RUTH MILLER DAVIS, 83, of Huntington, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born March 30, 1938, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson “Woody” Miller and Clara Jean Lewis Miller. She was also preceded in death by a son, Dan Phillip Burnett. She was a hairdresser at Patsy’s Styling Salon and was a member of Altizer Baptist Church. Survivors include a daughter, Amanda Jean Burnett of Huntington; a son, Jack Lee Burnett of Barboursville; and two grandchildren, Daniel Patrick (Tara) Burnett and Paris Burnett, all of Huntington. Services to be determined.

