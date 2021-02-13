PAUL JOSEPH MCCOMAS SR., 92, of Huntington, born November 26, 1928, in West Hamlin, W.Va., died February 10, 2021, in Huntington. He was a son of the late Otis and Alma McComas. He is survived by his wife, Thelma Ruth McComas; son, Paul Joseph (Sharon) McComas Jr.; grandson, Derrick Lee (Jane) McComas; great-granddaughter, Kynslee McComas, all of Jacksonville, Fla.; and sisters, Rose Jaynes of Barboursville and Bonny Porter of Cross Lanes. He was preceded in death by wife, Georgianna Lockhart McComas; daughter, Victoria Lynn McComas; and brothers, Bobby Jackson McComas (wife Ruth), Kelly Spud McComas (wife Jewell) and Josephine Fulks. He leaves behind several nieces and nephews; stepson, Roger (Patty) Neil of Hartford, W.Va.; stepson, Steven Neil (Darline), and stepdaughter, Linda (Jay) Adkins, both of Hamlin, W.Va.; stepson, R.C. (Sherry) Pack of lronton, Ohio; and five step-grandchildren. He was a retired Chief Train Dispatcher of the CSX Railroad, with 45 years of service-plus, and served in combat in the Korean War, 1952-1953. He was a 50-year-plus member and past Master and Secretary of Huntington Masonic Lodge, a 33rd degree Scottish Rite Mason of Huntington Valley, Royal Arch Chapter No. 6, Huntington Commandry No. 9, El Hasa Shrine, Legion of Honor, Ashland, Ky., American Legion 177 of Barboursville, VFW Post 9738, Guyandotte, and Amateur Radio Operator call WA8DPC. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Ron Brewer officiating. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Bowen Cemetery, with Masonic Graveside Rites by Huntington Masonic Lodge No. 53 AF & AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Paul’s name to Shriners Hospital for Children, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

