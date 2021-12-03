PAUL RYAN ZEIGLER, 37, of Huntington, died Friday, November 12, 2021, at his residence. He was born April 25, 1984, in Leonardtown, Md., a son of Andrew Morales of Ponchatoula, La., and Mary Melissa Montgomery Zeigler of Huntington. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; an aunt, Betsi Robertson; two brothers, Adrien and Jeffrey Morales; and a cousin, Jeff West. Paul graduated from Huntington High School and was a laborer, having been in the Laborers Union, and later worked on cellphone towers and lastly worked in pest control. He enjoyed photography in high school, and after high school he really enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and especially spending time with his daughter, Skylar. In addition to his parents, survivors include his daughter, Skylar Rain Zeigler of Grayson, Ky.; a brother, Jason Zeigler and his fiancee Priscilla Flora of Huntington; a sister, Alicia Claire Morales of Mississippi; special uncle, Chuck Robertson of Olmsted Falls, Ohio, and his children Chris and Melissa Robertson; an uncle and two aunts, Melvyn Morales of Prarieville, La., Bonnie Morales of Kenner, La., and Geraldine Pierce (Morales) of Jefferson Parrish, La.; three nieces, Gabby Flora and Olivia Zeigler of Huntington, and Katlyn Walker of Kenova and her daughter Sadie Sovine; a nephew, Andrew Benoit of Mississippi; cousin, Linda West and her children Brad and Travis West of Huntington; special friend, Sarah Humble; several other aunts and uncles; dear friends, Nat and Rob Rufus, Tyson Brown, Randy Spears, Kirby Milem, Newt Moore and Paul Cox; and special neighbors, Matt and Amanda. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to be sent to The Salvation Army or the Huntington City Mission. A memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Friends may visit after noon on Saturday at Chapman’s Mortuary. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
