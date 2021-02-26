PAUL WESLEY ROWE, 74, of Kenova, W.Va., died Tuesday, February 23, 2021, in Hillcrest Health Care Center, Danville, W.Va. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Jimmy Varney officiating. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Paul was born December 5, 1946, in Louisa, Ky., a son of the late Earsel and Leoda Thompson Rowe. He was a U.S. Army veteran and retired from CSX as a Foreman with 35 years of service. Also preceding him in death were two sisters, Barbara Ann Hodge and Doris June Akers. Survivors include his wife, Diana Mullins Rowe; one daughter, Angela (Matt) Stambaugh of Catlettsburg, Ky.; one son, Raymond Lee (Jessica) Rowe of Huntington; three grandchildren, Julia and Kirstin Stambaugh and Georgaina Rowe; one brother, Cecil Rowe of Huntington; and one sister, Kim (Brian) Akers of Somerset, Ky. If attending, please wear facial covering and honor social distancing. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

