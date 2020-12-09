PAUL WESLEY THOMASSON, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., husband of 56 years of Margaret Fay Billups Thomasson, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington. Due to the pandemic, masks will be required for protocol at the graveside funeral service that will be conducted Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Trace Fork Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Lincoln County with the Rev. Dicky Jobe officiating. American Legion Post 139, Milton, will conduct Military Graveside Rites. He was born February 25, 1934, in Crabbottom, Va., a son of the late Rev. Mack Thomasson and Amy Elizabeth King Thomasson. He was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Mary Margaret Thomasson of Huntington, and a nephew, John Perego. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving two years in North Korea post-conflict and U.S. Army Reserves two years. He graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration. He had a 25-year career at Huntington Trust Savings Bank, serving as a vice president. He retired from the City of Huntington after 17 years working in the Finance Department as an auditor and tax collections. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
2851 3rd Ave.
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne man guilty of sexually abusing minor
- One jailed, one killed in Huntington shooting
- One dead in Cabell shooting, investigation underway
- Wayne County man dead after standoff, shootout with police
- DEA agent who helped take down drug lord after football career at MU has died
- JOSHUA MICHAEL DAVIS
- Chuck Landon: Loss to Rice will be difficult to forget
- No. 15 Marshall gets cooked by Rice, 20-0
- Charleston police officer Johnson dead at 28; sheriff’s office provides some details on shooting
- Mountain Health hospitals rescheduling certain elective operative procedures in response to COVID-19
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall football falls at home to Rice, 20-0
- Photos: 2020 Christmas Village at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Milton Baptist Church conducts drive-thru Nativity Scene
- Photos: Dickess Christmas Tree Farm
- Photos: Marshall vs. Wright State, men's basketball
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Fairland vs. Piketon
- Photos: Volunteers pack bags for donation at Orangetheory Fitness
- Photos: Ironton vs. Chesapeake, girls basketball
- Photos: Chuck Yeager through the years
- Photos: First snow of the season hits Huntington