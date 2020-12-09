PAUL WESLEY THOMASSON, 86, of Huntington, W.Va., husband of 56 years of Margaret Fay Billups Thomasson, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in Cornerstone Hospital of Huntington. Due to the pandemic, masks will be required for protocol at the graveside funeral service that will be conducted Thursday, December 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Trace Fork Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Lincoln County with the Rev. Dicky Jobe officiating. American Legion Post 139, Milton, will conduct Military Graveside Rites. He was born February 25, 1934, in Crabbottom, Va., a son of the late Rev. Mack Thomasson and Amy Elizabeth King Thomasson. He was preceded in death by five brothers and sisters. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Mary Margaret Thomasson of Huntington, and a nephew, John Perego. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving two years in North Korea post-conflict and U.S. Army Reserves two years. He graduated from Marshall University with a Bachelor’s of Business Administration. He had a 25-year career at Huntington Trust Savings Bank, serving as a vice president. He retired from the City of Huntington after 17 years working in the Finance Department as an auditor and tax collections. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

