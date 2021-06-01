PAULINE KYLE, 67, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was born November 11, 1953, in Majestic, Ky., a daughter of the late Cain Wolford Jr. and Betty Kay Flinchum Morgan. She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandmother who helped raise her, Geneva Flinchum. She was a retired Registered Nurse with the Hershel “Woody” Williams Veterans Administration Medical Center. Survivors include a son, Christopher (Kayla) Kyle of Huntington; a daughter, Kimberly (Gonzalo) Robayo of Peoria, Ariz.; two grandchildren, Bella Robayo and Nico Robayo of Peoria, Ariz.; an uncle, Bob (Jan) Flinchum of Huntington; and a cousin, Paul (Jen) Flinchum of Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, with Pastor Tom Saunders officiating and the Nurse Honor Guard of the River Cities conducting an honor service. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

